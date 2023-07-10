A man from Wiltshire has been given a suspended jail sentence for communicating with what he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Gary Edge, of Swaledale Road in Warminster, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, for child sex offences.

Edge had been communicating with what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl between March and May last year but was in fact an adult posing as a teenager. She told him she was 14 but he continued trying to engage her in a sexual conversation.

He was sentenced at Salisbury Crown Court on 3 July after being convicted of attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act.

Edge must also comply with a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a victim surcharge of £156.

He will also be on the Sex Offender’s Register for 10 years and a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

DS Sam Hopkinson from CID said: “I’m pleased that Edge has been sentenced and has been given a lengthy sexual harm prevention order and must be on the Sex Offender’s Register for the next decade.

“Wiltshire Police is completely committed to protecting children from sexual abuse and those who seek to do them harm.

“While there was fortunately no victim in this case, I would like to take this opportunity to encourage anyone who has suffered a sexual offence to please come forward and speak to us as soon as you can.

“Our specially trained officers will treat you with sensitivity and compassion.

“I would also urge anyone who has concerns that a child they know may be being abused or exploited, to report this to us."