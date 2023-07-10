A former Eton College teacher who killed his mum at her home in the Cotswolds had threatened to do so before her brutal death, a court heard.

Matthew Corry, 46, was today handed a hospital order after admitting the manslaughter of 84-year-old Beatrice Corry.

Police were called to High Street in Chipping Campden around 12.30am on 6 January where Ms Corry - described as a "force of nature" - was found with head injuries and later died from her wounds.

Corry previously denied her murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter during the first day of his trial at Bristol Crown Court on 3 July.

The court heard Corry was suffering from mental health illness and had made previous threats to kill his mum and brother.

Corry, currently residing in hospital, was remanded in custody following his change of plea.

He was today handed a restricted hospital order by The Recorder of Bristol His Honour Judge Peter Blair KC. It means he will not be discharged into the community until doctors deem he is fit to be.

Anna Vigars KC, prosecuting, said Corry suffered a mental health episode in 2012, spent four weeks in a psychiatric hospital, was diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder and suffered deep depression thereafter. In 2014 he received more hospital treatment, as well as help from a doctor.

In 2020, after showing aggression to family members, he received more hospital treatment and became compliant with medication. However, he was detained longer after making threats to kill his mum and brother.

The court heard at the end of 2022, with Corry's smoking and alcohol consumption heightened, he spent a week in Portugal and admitted he sustained a mental health episode there. After becoming hostile to his partner she asked him to leave and he ended up staying with his mum at the start of 2023.

Mrs Vigars said how, on 5 January, his mum phoned their GP and said Corry was obviously unwell. But later an assertive Corry told the surgery to take him off the triage list.

In the early hours of the next day Mrs Corry phoned 999 and said her son had become "manic" and was assaulting her. Police found Mrs Corry had sustained multiple injuries and she later died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Mrs Corry's other sons Stephen and Nicholas, as well as her daughter-in-law Myra, spoke of the devastating impact the killing had had on the family.

Myra looked Corry in the eye and said: "She was brutally killed by her own son. Matricide.

"People who you love can kill you. Her grandchildren's innocence has been destroyed. Violence has been brought to the heart of our family. That is totally, totally unfair."

Andrew Wheeler KC, defending, said: "He has an overwhelming expression of remorse for what he has done and for the impact of what he has done upon those who he loves and who love him."

Mrs Corry was a volunteer at the Campden Home Nursing charity shop. Paying tribute at the time of her death, the chief executive for Campden Home Nursing Helen Makaritis said: "Beatrice was an incredible lady, she had so much energy and would regularly have completed a five-mile walk before her shift in the shop.

"Described as a 'force of nature' by the shop team, she was always positive and never afraid to voice her opinion, a very intelligent lady who was knowledgeable about so many things. Never without a scarf or a twinkle in her eye, she was loved by us all.

"We are lucky to have many funny anecdotes and stories in our memory banks and she will be remembered with great affection. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family, especially her grandchildren, of whom she talked of often and with immense pride.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…