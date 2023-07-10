A fourth man has been arrested in connection with an attack in Redruth last Thursday, 6 July.

Officers found one man with suspected gunshot wounds to the back, while another had suffered serious head injuries caused by an axe. Both men were taken to hospital.

The two men from Camborne, aged in their 20s and 30s and a man in his 40s from Redruth, remain in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

Yesterday, 9 July, a man in his 30s from Redruth was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and he remains in police custody.

Detectives have also been granted warrants of further detention by magistrates, allowing them more time to question three men who were arrested earlier in the week.

Superintendent for West Cornwall, Ian Thompson, said: "As a result of information which has come to light through investigative enquiries a fourth person has been arrested in connection to this incident.

"Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team continue to carry out enquiries and searches in the Redruth area and urge anyone with information, or relevant footage, to please report it to us if you haven’t yet done so.

"Officers are carrying out high visibility reassurance patrols in the town and scene guards and cordons will remain in place into next week."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or report it via our website quoting log 785 of 6 July.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.