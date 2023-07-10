A vessel has lost power off the Isles of Scilly and now boats and a helicopter have been deployed to rescue the crew.

Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said the vessel lost power near Wolf Rock lighthouse. They confirmed the crew on board are reported to be uninjured and safe.

Mounts Bay School, in Penzance, said its students on the Scillonian were “unexpectedly diverted” to Wolf Rock Lighthouse, before continuing on their journey.

A tug has been sent to assist as well as a coastguard helicopter and lifeboats from Penlee and Sennen Cove RNLI in case the crew needs to be evacuated. A second helicopter is standby in case it is needed too.