Lana Del Rey has apologised for arriving late to a festival in London just weeks being cut off at Glastonbury when her set overran because of her late arrival.

The American singer was 30 minutes late to Glastonbury Festival in June and ended up doing an acapella-style rendition of her hit Video Games after the power was cut from her mic when her set overran.

After arriving late on stage at Worthy Farm, she had told the audience “my hair takes so long to do” and said “if they cut power, they cut power”.

She appeared to refer to that incident at British Summer Time (BST) when at 10.05pm, five minutes before her set was due to finish and just after a rendition of Candy Necklace, she joked: “I think this is where I got cut off last time. Sorry about that.”

This time the star, 38, wrapped up her show a minute before Hyde Park’s 10.30pm curfew, despite arriving to the stage 17 minutes late.

Del Rey thanked the crowd and her musicians and said: “Thank you so much London. My friends from Scotland… Thank you so much.

“This was a second home for a very long time.

“You guys basically made us what we were and allowed us to tour for the last 13 years.”

She performed singles from a variety of albums including Blue Jeans, from studio album Born To Die (2012), and Ultraviolence, which was the title track from her third LP released in 2014.

The singer also discussed her latest record Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd and told fans: “I absolutely love it, (the record) it came straight from the heart.”

To finish, Del Rey sang her 2012 single Video Games and twirled around on a swing adorned with swathes of flowers.

