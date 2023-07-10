The A30 westbound was closed for six hours overnight after a serious crash near Bodmin.

A 34-year-old man from Hampshire died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Devon and Cornwall Police were contacted at around 11pm on Sunday 9 July following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A30 at Innis Downs involving a Volkswagen Golf.

Local response officers as well as officers from the roads policing team attended the scene and assisted with first aid.

Police carried out accident investigation work this morning between A38 Launceston Road and A391 Innis Downs Junction.

A stretch of road between Callywith, Bodmin, and Lanivet, was closed to all traffic. The road was closed for around six hours whilst a forensic collision examination was completed.

Any witnesses or anyone in the area at the time with dashcam footage that may assist the enquiry are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall police on 101 quoting log number 1005 of 9 July 2023.