A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after an incident in Okehampton.

The alleged attack happened between 2am and 2.15am yesterday, 9 July, on Fore Street.

The woman, who is in her 40s, is being supported by specialist officers. A 35-year-old man has been arrested remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Neil Lloyd said: “Officers have been carrying out enquiries throughout the day and at this time we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.“

“We believe there may be witnesses who were walking in the area around the time of the incident and we would encourage them to come forward as they may have information which could assist our investigation.“

Anyone who was in the area or who has any information or relevant dashcam footage is being asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on by calling 101 or reporting it via our website, quoting log 156 of 9 July.