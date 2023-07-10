Man dies after altercation in Bath

A man in his 50s has died following an altercation in a property in Bath.

Emergency services attended an address in Drake Avenue on 9 July after receiving a report a man had been injured following an altercation with another man at around 5.30pm.

A man in his 50s received emergency medical attention but died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

A man aged in his 60s, who was inside the property when officers arrived, has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.

Inspector Jon Nash, of the Bath Neighbourhood Team, said: “Our immediate thoughts are with the family of the man who died as they come to terms with their loss.

“A specialist family liaison officer will be assigned to them and will support them as we establish the circumstances that led to this tragedy.

“Detectives from our Major Crime Investigation Team are leading the investigation and while their enquiries are at an early stage, they are confident this was an isolated incident.

“Officers and specialist police staff will remain in the area for the next few days as we carry out a number of actions, such house to house enquiries and forensic examinations.

“Neighbourhood officers will also be patrolling the local area to provide reassurance to the community, who we understand may be shocked.

“We will provide updates when available but should anyone have any specific concerns, I’d encourage them to approach an officer or contact the neighbourhood team via our non-emergency number 101.”