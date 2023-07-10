A teenager has been arrested after an adult was taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following an incident at Tewkesbury School.

The school remains on lockdown and police are at the scene.

Parents being advised to go to Dobbies Garden Centre in Diamond Road where police officers will be on hand to help.

Gloucestershire Police says it was called at around 9.10am on Monday 10 July to a report a pupil had stabbed a teacher. A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The school remains in lockdown. Credit: ITV News

The school’s headteacher Kathleen McGillycuddy said: “We appreciate that this morning has been a worrying time for all associated with Tewkesbury Academy. We are writing to reassure you that all pupils remain safe and well.

“We were alerted shortly before 9am this morning to reports of a serious incident which left a male member of staff in need of hospital treatment.

“The school was locked down and police were called immediately when we became aware of this incident. We have since been taking advice from the police on when and how to share updates with you.

“In the last few minutes police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with this incident. In conjunction with police advice the lockdown remains in place as a precaution. We hope to be able to provide a further update once cleared by police in the near future.

“Thank you for patience and understanding at this difficult time.”

