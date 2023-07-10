Police are trying to trace a man and a woman who interrupted a serious sexual assault in Cornwall.

A police probe has been launched after two men sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman in St Michaels Church yard in Helston between 2am and 3am on Sunday 9 July.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the incident happened some time between 2am and 3am. No arrests have been made.

Inspector Christopher Donald said: “It is believed that the assault was interrupted by a man and a woman who were in the area and came to the aid of the victim; at this time, they have not made themselves known to police.

“It is vital that we identify and speak to this couple as they could have information vital to the investigation.”

Police say the victim is being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives say they want to hear from anyone who was in the area from 1.30am to 3.30am on Sunday 9 July who may have seen anything suspicious.

Insp Donald added: “We are also wanting to hear from anyone that may have CCTV, doorbell, dash or helmet cam footage that could assist us with our enquiries.

"If you have yet to have spoken with an officer and have any information that could assist, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or report it via our website quoting case reference number 50230190710. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.