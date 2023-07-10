Two people injured after car crashes into pub in South Gloucestershire

Two people have been injured after a car left the road and crashed into a South Gloucestershire pub.

It happened at around 1.20am on Sunday 9 July on Regent Street in Kingswood.

The driver of the car, a black Nissan Note, and two other people who were in the vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

A 32-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary to be checked over by medical professionals before being brought back to police custody where he remains.

The two pedestrians, both men, attended Southmead Minor Injuries Unit following the incident.

The car, which caused damage to The Kingswood Colliers pub, has been recovered.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident is urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police.

Detectives are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw the car prior to the collision as well as anyone with dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage of it.