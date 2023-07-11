Crematoriums in Wiltshire are now offering to scatter people's ashes in space.

North Wiltshire Crematorium and West Wiltshire Crematorium are calling the experience a final journey that is "out of this world".

They are part of the Westerleigh Group which is working with Aura Flights to provide the 'space scattering' service.

Two options are available for the cremated remains of loved ones - the Memorial Launch and Voyager packages.

The Memorial Launch service involves ashes being placed inside a ‘scatter vessel’ which is fitted to a biodegradable balloon filled with renewable hydrogen gas.

The ashes are released at around 100,000 feet above the earth and spend the next three-to-six months orbiting the globe until they re-enter the atmosphere and fall back to earth as raindrops and snowflakes.

The ascent and release are captured on video for families.

The Voyager package involves sending a ceremonial portion of a loved one’s ashes to the same height as the scattering launch, before being returned to their families on Earth in a miniature urn.

North Wiltshire Crematorium Manager Katie Capel said: “We are always looking to expand the range of memorial options available to the bereaved in order to give them the widest possible choice and help them to create uniquely personal memorials for their loved ones.

“Aura Flights offer something that is truly out of this world.

“For centuries, man has looked up at the stars and dreamed of going into space; while few of us ever get to do this during our lifetimes, there is now the option to travel into space for your final journey.”