The family of a woman who was killed by her son are calling on more to be done to prevent similar deaths.

Beatrice Corry was found with serious head injuries in Chipping Campden on 6 January and later died from her wounds.

Her son Matthew Corry, who was a former Eton teacher, denied murder but admitted manslaughter.

He was handed an indefinite restricted hospital order during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 10 July. The court heard he had threatened to kill his mother before the fatal attack.

After the sentencing hearing, the Corry family said: "Beatrice Corry was an utterly dedicated, caring, fun-loving and dynamic mother and grandmother.

"She will be so, so missed by her children, grandchildren and the community of Chipping Campden. We all loved her very much.

"We have learnt, whilst going through this horrific experience, that every year around 100 people in this country are killed by people with mental health problems. Often, these people are mothers, killed by their sons for whom they are caring.

"We urge this government to invest more resources into addressing this often overlooked homicide and to do more to prevent other families in the future going through such an awful, awful experience and to prevent other loving mothers, so often alone and vulnerable, from dying in this way.

"We would like to thank the police very much for all the support that they have given us throughout this time and we would ask that our families now be left in privacy to grieve this horrendous loss and to try to rebuild our lives."

Matthew Corry killed his mother in the quiet town of Chipping Campden. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Usher, from the Major Crime Investigation Unit, said: "The death of Beatrice at the hands of her son is incredibly tragic for the Corry family.

"I welcome the sentencing as it means Matthew Corry will be in a high-security hospital receiving the appropriate support that he requires.

"My thoughts and condolences remain with Beatrice’s family, friends and the residents of Chipping Campden as they continue to come to terms with what happened.”