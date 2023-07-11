M4 overbridge closed to drivers for safety reasons 

The A432 Badminton Road M4 overbridge is closed while detailed structural investigations to continue.

Drivers planning to travel along Badminton Road between Yate and Bristol are advised to expect delays and follow local diversion routes from 7pm on 11 July.

During the current structural inspection, accelerated deterioration and cracking to the South East underside of the structure was identified.

Due to this, National Highways has taken the decision to close the overbridge for safety reasons while a full assessment of the structure is undertaken.

Until the investigations and assessments of the bridge are completed, it will remain closed to motorists. Cyclists and pedestrians will be able to use the bridge as normal.

National Highways Route Manager Sean Walsh said: "We fully understand closures are frustrating, but we can reassure drivers that safety is and always will be our top priority.

"That is why we are carrying out this essential and complex investigation work under a full closure for the safety of those using both the bridge and the M4 below.

"We’ve been communicating with local businesses, stakeholders and South Gloucestershire Council and other local authorities to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.

"We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause and ask those travelling in this area to please allow additional time for your journeys."

While the bridge is owned and maintained by National Highways, the A432 it carries over the M4 is part of South Gloucestershire Council’s road network.

South Gloucestershire Council Cabinet Member for Communities and Local Place, Councillor Leigh Ingham said: "We understand the technical challenges faced by National Highways with this essential investigation work to ensure the safety of their bridge.

"We are supporting National Highways with the diversion route, working as quickly as we can to put the appropriate measures in place.

"The National Highways bridge is a critical part of the South Gloucestershire network, and we will continue to work closely with them to minimise the disruption this work will create."

To reduce congestion and delays, drivers are advised to use the following diversions:

Northbound via the B4465 Westerleigh Road up to A46 and into Yate via A432

Southbound in reverse

National Highways is also encouraging all traffic to use the A420 and A46 for Yate from the Hicks Gate direction on the A4174, and motorway users to use the M4 junction 18 for Yate, rather than the M32 and A4174.