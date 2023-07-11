A 55-year-old who died during an incident in Bath suffered multiple stab wounds, police have confirmed.

Avon and Somerset Police say David Christian died following an altercation in Drake Avenue on Sunday 9 July.

Michael Sloan, 60, has now appeared in court having been charged with his murder.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 12 July.

Avon and Somerset Police said Mr Christian’s family will be supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

