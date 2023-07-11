The M5 has been closed northbound due to a crash between junction 14 for Thornbury and junction 13 for Stroud.

Gloucestershire Police is advising people to use alternative routes due to a build-up of traffic.

The southbound carriageway was also closed and has since re-opened, however delays remain.

A Gloucestershire Police spokespersons aid: "It is understood that there were two separate collisions which involved five vehicles in total between around 3.15pm and 3.25pm on Tuesday 11 July.

"One person has sustained serious injuries and four others will be taken to hospital to be checked over.

"Police and ambulance services have left the scene however National Highways are still in attendance."

Anyone who witnessed what took place or has dashcam is asked to contact police online by completing an incident form and quoting incident 330 of 11 July.