The mother of a Taunton teenager who was stabbed to death in Nottingham has set up a crowdfunding page in his memory.

Nottingham University student Barnaby Webber, 19, died after being stabbed as he walked home in the city in the early hours of 13 June.

Fellow student Grace O'Malley-Kumar and school caretaker Ian Coates were also killed in the attacks.

Barnaby’s mum Emma Webber has now set up a crowdfunding page to raise money for a permanent foundation in his memory.

The page on GoFundMe, called ‘In everlasting memory of Barnaby Webber’, was set up last on 7 July and has already passed its target of £5,300.

At the time of publication, more than £8,000 had been raised.

The page Mrs Webber says: “Barnaby was killed in a senseless, horrific attack in Nottingham on 13 June 2023. He leaves behind a family broken by grief and loss but determined not to let him be taken in vain.

“He lived his life with a simple 'if he liked you he liked you' mantra. With no time or judgement for creed, colour, sexuality, religion or background. His inclusivity, quiet patience with others, and sheer generosity of his time, prove what an extraordinary 'ordinary' person he was.

“In time an official 'Barnaby Webber Foundation' will be created and funds will be used to further all of the qualities listed above and to keep his memory alive whilst reaching out to others.

“If you wish to donate in this interim period, please do so here. It will all be fully forwarded to the foundation once the finer details have been arranged. It will be so very gratefully received, and always always well used.”

More than 220 donations have already been made. One donor said: “Emma, your dignity is inspiring.”

Another said, “I’ve not been affected by a news story in a long time. I think this capture the whole nation.”