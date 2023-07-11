Noel Gallagher’s ex-wife Meg Mathews has been charged with drink-driving after a crash in Cornwall.

Mathews is a former music industry PR and was well-known on the Brit Pop scene in the 90s.

She was married to Oasis and High Flying Birds musician Noel Gallagher from 1997-2001. They share a daughter.

Meg Mathews has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol after the incident, which happened on Friday night in Newquay.

It is being reported that she'd been promoting her book 'The New Hot: Taking on the Menopause with Attitude and Style' at a store near the crash scene.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said. "Police were called around 9:20pm on Friday 7 July following reports of a two-vehicle collision in Stret Ewyn, Newquay. Units attended and one person was arrested in connection to this matter.

"Following police enquiries, one person has since been charged. Meg Matthews, aged 57, of Hilgrove Mews, Newquay, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol."

Mathews is due to appear before Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 28 July.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…