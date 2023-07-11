Pandemic puppy boom responsible for increase in 'dog aggression'

Animal behaviour specialists across the West Country have expressed concern over an increase in aggressive dog behaviour, which they say is a result of the pandemic.

Half of vets in the UK say they have seen a rise in concern about aggressive dog behaviours over the last year, 87% of those dogs are thought to be under the age of three, according to the British Vetinary Association.

Experts believe that a lack of socialisation during the lockdowns significantly impacted animals, as well as humans.

Zita Polgar, an animal behaviour specialist at Bristol Animal Rescue Centre told ITV West Country: "There has been a big decrease in the amount of socialisation that these young animals are getting.

"Early life socialisation is really important in puppies to really expose them in a positive way to all the different things that they may come across in their life.

Zita Polgar works with dogs at the Bristol Animal Rescue Centre

"If they're not getting that early life exposure, as they grow up and come into adolescence, all of these things are frightening to them, they're new and they don't know how to handle it."

In Cornwall, vets say they've seen a lot more troubled young dogs in recent years.

Chris Gardener, Director of St Clements Veterinary Clinic in Truro said:

"We're certainly seeing an increase in Eastern European imports, rescue dogs, in inverted commas, and some of these have been taken from the streets and can go through pretty horrific journeys to get here.

"Lockdown dogs were a combination of some breeders just trying to make money because prices went up astronomically and a lot of new pet ownership.

Chris Gardiner says more animal behaviourists are needed to tackle the issue

"A lot of people that hadn't had a dog before decided to get one in lockdown. There was a lack of puppy socialisation clinics and stuff like that.

"There's also a lack of behaviourist capacity to help those dogs coming through."

In response to the British Vetinary Association's latest statistics, Senior Vice President of the organisation Justine Shotton said: “Whilst these new statistics are extremely worrying, they are not unexpected.

"Vets and animal charities have been raising concerns around the long-term impacts of the pandemic puppy boom, when owners were unable to access adequate training and socialisation opportunities that are so important for development in the first few months of their lives.

“At the British Veterinary Association, we urge pet owners who are concerned about their dog’s behaviour to talk to a vet, who will be able to check for any underlying medical issues that could be causing issues, give advice and refer to an ABTC-accredited veterinary behaviourist.

"Don’t delay seeking help, as poor behaviour can deteriorate and can become harder to deal with as a dog matures.

”We also continue to urge the importance of always doing proper research and using the Puppy Contract to make sure you’re buying a healthy puppy from a responsible source.

"Make sure that your puppy has lots of positive opportunities for socialisation with humans of all ages, other animals, different environments, various noises and everyday experiences, including visits to your vet practice.”