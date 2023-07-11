Photographer marks 50 years of photos at the barber with final mirror selfie

Play Brightcove video

A Bath man has kept up a tradition of taking a mirror selfie with his hairdresser for half a century.

Sam Farr, a former newspaper photographer with the Bath Evening Chronicle, now the Bath Chronicle, has been visiting Giuseppe's of Bath for more than 50 years.

During that time he's taken a photograph of the mirror with himself and hairdresser Joe in the same pose almost every decade since 1973.

Sam says the tradition came from him always taking over people's photos.

"Rarely I take my own picture," he said. "I'm photographing everybody else for the newspaper. For 20 years I photographed a dozen people each day for forever it seems."

Joe (right) has been cutting Sam's hair for the past 50 years.

On why he kept going back to Joe, he said: "I know if I keep coming back he'll get it right one day."

Joe says he's loved having Sam as a client: "We've been lifelong friends, basically. We know each other's families. He's just a fabulous human being.

"I've got to say he's been a wonderful client - regularly irregular because he's always been busy chasing his tail around the city."

Sam and Joe have taken five photos over 50 years - 1973, 1985, 2007, 2015 and 2023

Whilst selfies have become so common since the creation of the smart phone, Sam was ahead of the game in the 1970s. His first selfie, taken that decade, was shot on a Rolleiflex camera and was in black and white.

By 1985 it was in colour. 2007 and 2015 saw him take it on a digital compact camera and his most recent photo was shot on an iPhone.

Sadly, with Sam now struggling with his health there is every chance that this year's photo may be the last one. His and Joe's photo tradition has seen 50 years of haircuts but, most importantly, 50 years of friendship.