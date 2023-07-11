Police have released images of four men they want to speak to after a woman reported being raped in Okehampton.

Detectives believe the four may have valuable information as witnesses.

The incident was initially thought to have taken place between 2am and 2.15am but is now believed to have occurred just after 3am on Sunday, 9 July, on Fore Street.

Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

The victim, a woman in her 40s, is being supported by specialist officers.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody at this time.

Police have released images of four people who may have valuable information that would aid the investigation.

Detective Sergeant John Crewe said: “We are appealing for the men in these pictures to come forward and speak to us.

“I must stress that they are not suspected of any wrongdoing or of committing any offences.

“We believe they may have been in the area at the time of the incident and my team and I would like to speak to them in order to help our investigation.”

If you know who these people are or recognise yourself or have any information which may assist our investigation, please contact police by calling 101 or reporting it via our website, quoting log 921 of Sunday 9 July. Information can be reported here.