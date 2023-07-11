Search launched for missing 15-year-old Devon boy

There are growing concerns for the welfare of a missing 15-year-old boy from Newton Abbot.

Devon and Cornwall Police have issued an appeal to find Samuel Cunnington, who was last seen at around 12.30pm on Tuesday 11 July.

The teen was last spotted leaving Mill Marsh Park, Bovey Tracey, in the direction of Parke in the town.

He is described by police as a white male, around 5ft 10ins tall and of stocky build. He was wearing a black top, black tracksuit bottoms and black, grey and green trainers, possibly Asics.

Anyone who sees Samuel or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 999 quoting log 349 of 11 July.