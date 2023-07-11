A maths teacher who was stabbed in a school corridor says he is "recovering well" and hopes to be back into the classroom before the summer holidays.

Jamie Sansom, who has been a maths teacher at Tewkesbury Academy since 2017, says he has received more than 100 messages of support since the incident which has been a "big boost".

Mr Sansom was taken to hospital after suffering a single stab wound during an incident at the Gloucestershire school on Monday 10 July. He was discharged from hospital later that day.

In a statement released on Tuesday 11 July, Mr Sansom said he wanted to clear up rumours he was intervening in a fight when he was injured.

He said: "On police advice, I can’t comment in detail about what happened, but I do want to address some misinformation which has been circulating in coverage of yesterday’s incident.

"It is simply not true to say that I was intervening in a fight between students. In my view, there was no point at which Tewkesbury students faced any direct threat.

"I am pleased to say that I am recovering well. I was well looked after at Gloucester Royal, and by the police, and I’m grateful for that. My thanks to everyone who helped put me on the road to what is expected to be a full recovery.

"I have received more than one hundred messages of support, which has been a big boost. It was hugely uplifting to know I had that support behind me, and I want to thank all of my colleagues and the parents at Tewkesbury Academy who have taken the time to reach out. It has meant a lot.

Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucestershire reopened as normal on Tuesday 11 July, but police remained on site. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

"I hope to be well enough soon to visit the school to thank people in person. And if doctors give me the all-clear, I hope to be back in the classroom before the summer break.

"I’m due to move to a new school at the end of the year, and it would mean a lot to me to have the opportunity to say goodbye before I move on."

Tewkesbury Academy was placed on lockdown for around five hours, with students and staff barricaded into classrooms while police searched for the suspect.

A teenager was found by police around five miles away from the school site, in the village of Stoke Orchard.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. Police say a knife was seized.

