Teenager charged with murder of 18-year-old Owen Dunn named

A teenager charged with the murder of an 18-year-old in Swindon can be named for the first time.

Tyler Hunt appeared at Bristol Crown Court charged with the murder of Owen Dunn on 7 July.

He was 17 at the time and so could not be named for legal reasons. He has since turned 18 and so can be named.

Hunt, of Park South in Swindon, pleaded not guilty to murder and not guilty to an alternative indictment of manslaughter.

He appeared alongside a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who also pleaded not guilty to murder and not guilty to an alternative indictment of manslaughter.

The defendants have been remanded until their trial which has been set for 14 November 2023.