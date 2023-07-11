Three men have been charged with attempted murder after an attack in Redruth on Thursday 6 July.

Police found one man with suspected gunshot wounds to the back, while another had suffered serious head injuries caused by an axe. Both men were taken to hospital.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the following people have been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated burglary each:

Gavin Smale, aged 43, of Fore Street, Redruth

Paul Amoah, aged 38, of No Fixed Abode, Camborne

Lee Mitchell, aged 28, of Tresaderns Road, Redruth

The men have been remanded in police custody and are due to appear at Truro Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 11 July.

A man in his 30s from Redruth was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been bailed until Tuesday 10 October, pending further enquiries.