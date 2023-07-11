Play Brightcove video

A chef from Devon who was a victim of the Windrush scandal says he feels relieved and vindicated after receiving compensation and an apology from the Government.

Euten Lindsay, who came to the UK as a child on a Jamaican passport, was one of thousands threatened with deportation - but now he is building a new life as a British citizen.

"I remember being told I had two choices," Euten told ITV News West Country.

"One, I could leave the country. Or two, wait to be deported.

"It was slightly frightening because I wasn't allowed to leave Plymouth and if I needed to travel I had to get the ok from immigration officers."

Euten came to the UK from Jamaica in 1973. Credit: Euten Lindsay

Unable to work or claim benefits, Euten faced a battle to prove he was in the country legally and always had been.

"With the sanction came the idea that no public funds should be spent on me, which meant no NHS treatment," he said.

"It was a low point for me. There were days when I had no food and no means of acquiring food.

"I had no choice but to fight. Over the years I've learned one has to remain resolute.

"Without that and inner strength, it's so easy to fall apart."

Euten now has a UK passport for the first time. Credit: ITV News

Eventually, Euten was awarded compensation and a written apology from the Government for the injustice he suffered.

He says he holds no bitterness towards the Government, but hopes others will be given the same help.

"I feel blessed," he said. "I'm one of the lucky few who have been compensated. I was able to pay off my debts, it changed my world because I didn't have this worry anymore."

The Home Office said it is "committed to righting the wrongs of Windrush", and that the scheme had paid or offered more than £68million in compensation to the people affected.

The Government insisted it would ensure "similar injustices can never be repeated and is creating a Home Office worthy of every community it serves".

The 1971 Immigration Act gave Commonwealth citizens living in the UK indefinite leave to remain - the permanent right to live and work in the UK.

This included the Windrush generation but also people from other former British colonies in South Asia and Africa.

