Bath Rugby has paid tribute to former player Nick Koster after he died aged 34.

The club said it was 'deeply saddened' by the passing of the South African.

The popular flanker joined the Blue, Black and White in 2012 and went on to make 11 appearances.

He then moved on to rivals Bristol where he made more than 60 appearances.

In a short statement on the club's website, a spokesperson said: "He will be sorely missed and will always remain part of the Bath Rugby family.

"Rest in peace, Nick."

Bristol Bears also released a statement saying: " Our thoughts, prayers and love are with Nick’s wife Jeannie and his two young children.

"The family requests privacy at this time."