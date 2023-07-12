A man has been seriously injured after a car crashed in to a tree in Shrewton.

It happened shortly after 3.15pm on Tuesday, 11 July.

A Mercedes C220 was travelling on the B3086 London Road between Shrewton and Larkhill when it collided head on with the tree.

No other vehicles were involved.

The driver, a man in his 30s, from Monmouth, was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

Wiltshire Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident or of the vehicle prior to the collision.

If you can help, you are being asked to get in touch with the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 and quote log number 241 of July 11.