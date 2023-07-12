A man in his 20s has been arrested after police discovered a cannabis grow in Swindon.

More than 100 plants were found in the Moredon area at around 7.15pm on Monday 10 July.

Wiltshire Police said they attended a property in Abbey View Road after receiving information from a member of the public about a suspected grow in the loft of a house.

The man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and he remains in police custody for questioning.

Credit: Wiltshire Police

Acting Inspector Chris French, of the Stratton, Central Swindon North and West Swindon Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) said: “We need you, the public, to help and support us to identify properties that may be used for criminal activity.

“Illegal drug activity not only affects our communities but also vulnerable people within society who are often forced, coerced or exploited into carrying out this illegal activity on behalf of organised gangs.

“We want to work with our communities to protect our community.”

You can report suspicious activity to us online here or by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.