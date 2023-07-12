Man caught riding mobility scooter wrong way on A30 hard shoulder

A man has been caught driving his mobility scooter the wrong way down the hard shoulder on the A30.

It comes following reports of delays in the area near the M5 at junction 31 due to a 'traffic problem'.

Roads traffic and monitoring service Inrix reported that one lane was shut on the entry slip road heading northbound.

Police officers rushed to the scene and located the vehicle which was recovered.

A man in his 80s has been reported to court for road related offences.

In a full statement, a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Officers were called to the A30 near the junction of the M5 on slip at around 7am today following multiple reports of a man driving a mobility scooter the wrong way down the hard shoulder.

"Unit attended and located the vehicle, which was recovered.

A man in his 80s has been reported to court for road related offences."