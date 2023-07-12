A man in his 40s is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after being stabbed in Swindon.

It happened at around 9pm last night in the Broad Street area.

A cordon was set up by police and a scene was been put in place between the junctions with Alfred Street and Ponting Street.

Wiltshire Police said: "Please be reassured that there is no threat to the wider public and extensive enquiries are now being carried out.

"Residents are likely to see an increased police presence in the area while we investigate."