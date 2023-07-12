People chased through Bristol by knife-wielding man 

Two men with a knife chased people through Clifton on 7 July.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed there was an attempted robbery of a motorbike in Clifton at 5.30pm on 7 July.

A spokesperson said: "The victims were pursued up Lower Clifton Hill by two unknown men who reportedly had a knife. Thankfully, it is believed no-one was injured in the incident and the offenders left empty-handed.”

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries are ongoing.

If you were in the area and saw anything, or have any information or relevant footage, please call 101 and quote reference 5223162371.