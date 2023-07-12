YHA is downsizing over the next three years and that means two hostels are for sale in the South West.

The YHA hostels in St Austell and Cheddar are for sale. YHA has 150 hotels across the UK and so far 20 are on the market, with a combined sale value of more than £10m.

YHA chairperson Margaret Hart said the three-year downsizing plan is in place to “ensure our prosperity through to the future”.

She said: “The cost of living crisis has hit the very people we want to come and stay with us and school groups, which are a large part of our market.

“The cost of living is a factor, it’s one of many factors. We lost £70m of our income over three years due to Covid. We were on the road to recovery when we were hit by the energy crisis.

“We’ve changed a lot over the years to adapt to what people want. We think the future for YHA is bright providing we adapt to change.”

The hope is for the hostels on the market to become franchises to work in partnership with the YHA.