Holly Wellington speaks to ITV News West Country

A Bristol musician who performed at Glastonbury Festival has released her first single since going through double mastectomy surgery.

Holly Wellington, who goes by Holysseus Fly, overcame breast cancer in her 20s. During her treatment she managed to continue performing her with band at the time Ishmael Ensemble. In June 2020 and 2022 they performed at Glastonbury Festival.

Now Holly's got a solo single out called ‘Bloom’, with a video shot after her double mastectomy. The video shows Holly in a nude leotard posing for an art class, before getting up and being covered in paint.

The song is all about challenging negative perceptions, taking ownership of her own narrative, and adoring her new body.

Speaking to ITV News West Country, Holly said: “It’s all about me processing my year of treatment of breast cancer which I had in 2019. I was a couple of weeks past my 25th birthday and got diagnosed.

“It was pretty crazy. A really challenging year of chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery - but there were some really beautiful moments within it.

Credit: Holly Wellington

“Writing this song was the first time I sat down and really allowed myself to write about it and I'm choosing now to bloom after it I guess.”

The writing process is something Holly said helps with her mental health and compared it to therapy. She said: “Being creative is in the fabric of who I am and what I need to do.”

Holly’s advice to others is to check your body, no matter what age you are, and “give yourself time if you have a diagnosis like this”.

Her EP ‘Birthpool’ comes out in November, and then she’ll be going on tour including a date in Bristol on 23 November.