The teenager arrested over the stabbing of a teacher in Tewkesbury has appeared in court and has pleaded not guilty to attempted wounding with intent.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has appeared before Cheltenham Magistrates on 12 July, charged in connection with the stabbing of a teacher in a school corridor in Gloucestershire.

He pleaded not guilty to attempted wounding with intent, and guilty to possession of bladed article.

Tewkesbury Academy was put into lockdown for five hours on Monday 10 July when police received reports a teacher had been stabbed.

Jamie Sansom, a maths teacher at Tewkesbury Academy, was taken to hospital with a single stab wound on 10 July.

The suspect fled the scene and the teenage boy was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder around four miles from the school premises in Stoke Orchard.

Mr Sansom was discharged the same day as the incident and hopes to be back in the classroom before the summer break.

The teenager will be remanded in a youth detention centre and there will be a hearing on 21 July.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…