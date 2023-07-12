A teenager has been seriously assaulted and robbed while getting on a bus in Bideford.

The 18-year-old was boarding the bus on Old Barnstaple Road between 9pm and 9.10pm on Saturday 8 July when he was assaulted by two male passengers.

He was also pushed into the bus doors causing the glass to smash.

The victim, from Bideford, was left with a serious cut to his head which needed hospital treatment.

His bag, containing a Samsung mobile phone and a VR headset, was also taken.

Police are investigating the assault and appealing for witnesses. It is believed that all parties involved are known to each other.

Two 18-year-old men from Bideford have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. Both have been bailed until 3 October pending further enquiries.

Anyone who may be able to assist with the police investigation is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via the Force website or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50230190351.