A large amount of asbestos and other waste has been found dumped in the Savernake Forest near Marlborough.

The two tonnes of hazardous waste was discovered by someone who was walking there, just off the A4 main road.

The fly-tip has been dumped on Forestry Commission land and will now costs tens of thousands of pounds to clear up.

Wiltshire Council is offering a £200 shopping voucher in return for information that leads to a conviction.

Do you recognise this rubbish? Credit: Wiltshire Council

The council say anyone who has information about the fly-tip can report it to "under strict confidence".

Cllr Caroline Thomas, Cabinet Member for Transport and Street Scene, said: "Have you had any asbestos removed from your property recently or know of anyone who has?

"Do you know anyone who has asbestos in their roof removed? If so, you may have information we need to help us catch these environmental criminals.

"We suspect that the person who had the work done on their property would have expected the waste to be removed legally, as most of the asbestos is wrapped in plastic, so there has been some care to remove it safely from the property.

"We think the waste, which includes a tent and other rubbish, may have originated in the Swindon area, as some of the waste is in Swindon Borough Council branded bin bags and someone may recognise this.

"It's appalling that someone should dump this dangerous waste in a Wiltshire forest, so we'd appeal to anyone who has any information to let us know in confidence. If their information leads to a conviction, they will receive a reward of up to £200."

To share information about this case, or to report fly-tipping, people can visit My Wilts or call 0300 456 0100.