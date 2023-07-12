Woman pleads guilty to incident involving knife at junior school in Swindon

A 37-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to offences related to an incident at a junior school in Swindon.

Lucy Maull, of Inverary Road in Wroughton, was arrested on the grounds of Wroughton Junior School on 11 July following concerns raised by staff at nearby Ridgeway Secondary School about her presence on school property and her concerning behaviour.

She appeared before Swindon Magistrates on 12 July and pleaded guilty to:

Possession of an article with blade on school grounds

Possession of an offensive weapon on school grounds

Two charges of common assault of an emergency worker

Criminal damage to property valued under £5,000

Use of threatening, abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence

Maul will bel remanded in custody ahead of expected sentencing on 25 August at Swindon Crown Court.

Inspector Joe Senior said: “This was a concerning incident for everyone involved - thankfully Maull was swiftly arrested and no children or staff were harmed.

“Staff at the schools acted calmly and professionally, following established procedures to protect those in their care.

“Maull has now admitted a range of charges and has now been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.”