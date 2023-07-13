£1 million worth of cannabis plants have been seized by police after a large-scale factory was discovered in Weston-super-Mare.

Two men, aged 28 and 41, were found inside a disused pub on the high street shortly after 9am on 12 July. They've been arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and remain in custody.

It follows reports and intelligence received from the community that drugs may be being cultivated at the address.

A targeted operation has been run by police forces across the South West focused on disrupting cannabis factories linked to organised crime groups.

Avon and Somerset Police seized an estimated £3.25 million of cannabis and a number of weapons during the operation and arrested 20 people in connection to the illegal drug activity.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Murray said: "Cannabis grows like this are undoubtedly linked to organised crime. The amount of harm that can cause in terms of violence, intimidation, exploitation, and modern slavery is huge.

"There is certainly evidence and indications here today that modern slavery and exploitation is involved.

"It’s not just cannabis, it’s that greater link to other serious crime, which is why we urge the public to report if they have any suspicions this is happening in their local area."

Some key signs to spot a property being used as a cannabis factory are:

Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night.

Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it's not cold outside.

Bright lights in rooms throughout the night.

Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills could also be an indicator.

A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sickly aroma and noise from fans.

Lots of work or deliveries of equipment to an address, particularly those associated with growing plants indoors without soil such as heaters and lighting.

An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers, and compost.

Anyone with any information or concerns about a potential cannabis factory or drug dealing can contact Avon and Somerset Police by calling 101 or making a report online.

Alternatively, people can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.