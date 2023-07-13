A biker has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A380 in Devon.

Police were called at around 8:45pm on Wednesday 12 July, following reports of a collision on the northbound carriageway of the A380 between Ware Barton and Eagle Farm.

A VW transporter van and a Suzuki motorcycle were involved.

The motorcyclist who is a man in his 20s from the Mid-Devon area, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital with arm and leg injuries.

Devon and Cornwall police said: "Police would like to thank the members of public at the scene who helped with first aid and their patience whilst the road was closed for several hours for a collision investigation.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101 or via the force website quoting log number 860 12 July."