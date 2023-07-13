Devon and Cornwall police puppy looking for a new forever home

Devon and Cornwall Police are asking anyone who may be willing to rehome a dog to get in touch.

Twenty-month-old Jax missed out on being selected as a police dog after going through the puppy training program and now he is looking for a home.

It does come with a warning though, with police saying that he weighs more than 40kg.

In the tweet Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Could you offer a forever home for former trainee police dog Jax?

"He is now 20 months old and missed out on being selected as a police dog in our puppy program after joining at three months old as he didn’t quite have the determination we’re looking for.

"He is a big lad at 46kg so you should have experience of handling a large powerful dog but he is very friendly!

"If you're interested in learning more, please contact Paul Glennon, our Canine Development Officer by email on: paul.glennon@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk"