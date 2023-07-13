A postwoman was left shocked when she found a loose ferret in the street which ended up doing the rounds with her in Cornwall.

Emma Nichols had been driving in her post van when she spotted the creature running in the road on her route from Churchtown to Carnkie.

Emma said: "The ferret was just wandering in the road and there’s only a couple of properties there.

"I stopped the van and the ferret came up to me so I just laid one of my empty mail trays on the ground and it hopped in."

After asking the nearby houses if they were missing a ferret, Emma took it with her in her post van.

Emma hopes that the ferret can be reunited with its owners. Credit: Emma Nichols

"I asked at the surrounding houses to no avail, so put up a post on Facebook asking if anyone had lost a ferret in the local area.

"The ferret was quite inquisitive, was happy to be handled and seemed to enjoy being in the van with me but I didn’t want it to become distressed," she added.

"It was the coolest and cutest van partner I’ve had, it’s not every day you find a friendly ferret while out on delivery."

Emma dropped the ferret to Redruth Veterinary Surgery where it's being looked after whilst the staff try to reunite it with its owner.