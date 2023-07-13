Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV West Country's Louisa Britton

Fitness coach Joe Wicks has held a group PE lesson at a Somerset school which was damaged by fire last month.

More than 500 students from Yatton School took part in the session, despite the weather conditions not being on their side.

It was a much-needed boost for a school that saw several of its classrooms destroyed in the blaze just a matter of weeks ago.

Joe said: "It was absolutely chucking down with rain when I got here but then the sun came out and we had a really fun workout.

"Having your school burn down and losing all your work, that’s an emotional, quite traumatic thing to experience.

"So if you can bit of fun, bit of joy, forget about that for half an hour, and be a bit more positive about things, I could really see the kids were so happy at the end of it."

One student said: "I love how he inspires us."

Another said: "It’s been quite nice because the fire has been a bit sad, i think it’s just really helped us all and lifted up our moods a bit."

More than 500 students took part in the PE lesson. Credit: ITV West Country

The visit came about after the Deputy Head got in touch with Joe asking him for a video message to cheer the children up.

Deputy head Sarah Howard said: "I was amazed when he read my message, and then when he messaged back I was just amazed at his generosity and he’s just done an amazing job this morning.

"The children were so excited and we’ve had a brilliant build up to it as well, it’s been the motivation we all needed really to get through this tough term."