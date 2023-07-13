Major Cornwall road to be closed all weekend 

National Highways are closing a major Cornwall road this weekend to carry out maintenance work.

As part of National Highways’ A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross road upgrade, the A30 will be closed between the temporary Chiverton interchange and Boxheater from 8pm on 14 July, to 6am on 17 July.

The work will see the last major closures until after the summer holiday period, and will enable a series of road tie-ins and major earthworks to be carried out.

All traffic will be diverted via the B3285 and the A3075.

The diversion route to be in operation during this weekend’s closure Credit: National Highways

From 17-21 July there will also be overnight closures on the A30. It will be closed between the new Chiverton interchange and Carland Cross from 8pm to 6am each night, and from 9pm on Friday 21 July.

All through traffic will be diverted via the A3076/A3058 and the A3075. And local traffic will be able to use the A39 to and from Truro as usual.

Neil Winter, National Highways’ Senior Project Manager for the A30 scheme, said: “We need these weekend and overnight closures to progress vital work along the whole route before the start of the summer holiday.

“We acknowledge these closures will have an effect on people’s journeys, we advise people to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys and we thank people in advance for their patience.

The diversion routes to be used during the weeknight closures Credit: National Highways

“During the weeknight closures we’ll be carrying out work at the Carland Cross end of the scheme, and unlike the temporary Chiverton interchange, drivers won’t see too much change to their journeys.

“As part of the temporary arrangement at the Carland roundabout, people will be taken off to join a newly created section of the A30, and as part of the work, it’ll remove the need for a plant crossing which has impacted traffic flows at the eastern end of the scheme.

“We’ve communicated the forthcoming closures and changes to local communities and businesses and once that work is completed, drivers will be taken around the existing Carland Cross roundabout via a new, temporary alignment to continue their journeys along the A30.”

The new A30 carriageway is scheduled to be opened in winter 2023/2024.