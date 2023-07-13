Man jailed for nine years after 'brutally' attacking woman in Bristol

A 41-year-old man has been jailed for nine years after being found guilty of brutally assaulting a woman in Bristol.

Rocky Milano, of Standfast Road in Henbury, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in court on 12 July.

The court heard how, overnight on the 21-22 December last year, Milano became violent and began threatening and hitting the victim, in her 30s.

His violence escalated and he started stamping, strangling, stabbing and hitting her repeatedly before causing burn injuries.

The victim, who asked not to be named, sustained significant injuries to her liver, a number of fractures in her sternum, ribs and spine, facial burns, and significant bruising to her face, head and body, and stab wounds to her leg. He also shaved her head.

When Milano fell asleep, the victim fled the address and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Speaking of the abuse, the victim said: “What Rocky did to me has affected me hugely.

"I was devastated not to be able to spend Christmas and New Year with my family, instead being in hospital.

“I have been left in agony due to the pain in my ribs, abdomen and arms. Some of my injuries will take a long time to get better and I am worried about having scars.

“The way he tortured me has completely traumatised me to the point I have flashbacks. At night, I can barely sleep and have nightmares about what happened and I cannot leave the house on my own and need to have someone with me to feel safe."

Speaking after the court case Detective Inspector Will Thorpe said: “Milano subjected his victim to hours of serious and prolonged attacks which are comparable to torture.

“I commend the strength of the victim for coming forward after such a horrific attack. Milano refused to own up to his brutal behaviour and took the case to trial before he was found guilty by a jury. I only hope that this sentence acts as some justice for what she went through.

“Violence of this nature is completely unacceptable and disgraceful. We are fully committed to tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG) and are already taking wide-ranging action to improve our response and the outcomes for victims.

“We encourage anyone who has been a victim of violence to report it to us.”

Milano was also tried for blackmail allegations, which jurors deemed he was not guilty of.

Speaking at the sentencing, Judge Peter Blair commended the ‘exceptionally good job’ of the investigating officers and told Milano: “You treated her as less than human.”