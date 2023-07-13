Plane crashes into lorry in Somerset just before landing at airfield

A small plane struck a heavy goods vehicle on a road just before landing at an airfield in Somerset.

The Vans RV-9A aircraft was coming into land at Henstridge Airfield, which is unlicensed, when it struck the HGV on a road near the runway. The incident happened on 2 March just after 12pm.

According to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch report, the 81-year-old pilot was aware of the road on the descent, but didn’t see any vehicle traffic.

The report says: “Just before touchdown the pilot saw a heavy goods vehicle very close to the right of the aircraft, and the right wingtip struck the rear of the HGV trailer.

"The pilot recalled nothing else until he became aware that the aircraft was inverted on the ground with the canopy broken.”

Credit: Air Accidents Investigation Branch

Damage was also done to both wings, the propeller, and engine.

A car behind the HGV stopped and helped get the pilot and passenger out of the plane.

The pilot was left with minor injuries, but the passenger was seriously injured with a broken wrist that needed surgery.

Now the airfield operator has made changes to make sure planes are higher up when they cross the road before landing.