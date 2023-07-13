A couple of police officers are up for a national bravery award for the way they dealt with a ‘frenzied attack’ in Devon.

Constables Darren Brimacombe and Tim Willett, with Devon and Cornwall Police, were looking for a high-risk missing man who had assaulted a woman in the Dartmoor area in July 2021.

They found the man in his car drinking from a bottle and tried to calm him down. The man came at PC Willett with a knife and then stabbed PC Brimacombe multiple times.

PC Brimacombe suffered lacerations to his scalp and left eyelid. He nearly had the end of his nose cut off and the blade was just millimetres away from damaging his eye.

He was then stabbed in the arm, causing a significant arterial bleed.

PC Willett wrestled the offender off his injured colleague but was stabbed in the forearm and cut his fingers as he pulled the blade from the man’s grasp.

A taser was used by PC Willett to subdue the man so that his colleague could apply handcuffs and detain him. PC Brimacombe’s arm was bleeding so heavily, he tried applying his own tourniquet but his injuries meant he couldn't keep hold of it.

The officers managed to activate the emergency button on their police radios and colleagues arrived to give first aid and help them. Both officers needed hospital treatment and have undergone multiple operations as part of their recovery.

PC Brimacombe said: "There was a point where I was sat there thinking to myself whether I was going to come through all of it. I was genuinely frightened.

"I am troubled by what the outcome may have been should I have been on my own, which happens regularly in policing the rural community.”

PC Willet said: "It was a horrendous situation. I am only thankful that this wasn't far worse, and that I was able to come home to my wife and children."

A police spokesperson called it “a frenzied attack”.

They have been nominated for the National Police Bravery Awards 2023 and are attending the London ceremony on 13 July alongside 88 other officers from across the country.

Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Will Kerr said: “Both PC Willett and PC Brimacombe showed exceptional bravery and resilience in their handling of the horror they faced that day.

“Both officers were attacked with a knife while going about their daily duty. While PC Brimacombe was being attacked, PC Willet stepped in to protect his colleague from further injury before being injured himself.

“The courage that both of these officers have shown is nothing short of incredible, putting their own safety at risk to protect others and uphold the law. I have no doubt that the traumatic events of that day stayed with the officers long after their physical injuries had healed.

“I am very proud of their actions and commend the bravery and courage they have shown.”

Richard Poole, Devon and Cornwall Police Federation Chairman, added: “Everyday our officers selflessly run towards danger and put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public and save lives. On that day in July 2021 Darren and Tim did just that and by doing so, exemplified all that is admired and respected in British policing.

“Despite knowing that any support was quite some distance away, they put any concerns about their own safety to one side and showed huge resilience and bravery in bringing a dangerous individual to justice. I am truly humbled by what Darren and Tim did that night and I am immensely proud to call them my colleagues.”

Both officers received Chief Constable’s Commendations.

The offender admitted two counts of assault occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm with intent and was sentenced at Truro Crown Court in October 2022. He received 12 years imprisonment for those offences.

The man had previously been found guilty of four sexual offences against a child for which he was sentenced to a further eight years.