The West Country Debate July: Immigration, water and a by-election

Play Brightcove video

Catch up on July's edition of The West Country Debate

On Thursday 20th July at 10pm polling stations will close in the Somerton and Frome by-election as well as two others elsewhere in the country.

All three seats voted conservative in the last election but opposition parties hope to take the seats this time round.

On the panel for July's edition of The West Country Debate:

Anne Marie Morris, Conservative MP for Newton Abbot

Luke Pollard, Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport

Max Wilkinson, Lib Dem Cheltenham Borough councillor and parliamentary candidate

Immigration

MPs have spent much of this week debating laws on illegal immigration. It comes as the Prime Minister is under huge pressure to deliver on one of his top 5 priorities to stop the boats.

Part of that plan is to bring a barge to Portland port in Dorset to house more than 500 asylum seekers. That barge is due in the coming days and is seen as a cheaper form of accommodation than hotels.

The panel had different views on the Governments plans for migration:

Play Brightcove video

Water

South West Water has been given the joint-lowest rating for water companies' environment protection assessment, despite improving compared to last year.

It comes as the Government confirms limitless fines for companies which regularly pump sewage into rivers and along our coastline.

The panel agreed things need to improve:

Play Brightcove video

Somerton and Frome by-election

A by-election for the parliamentary constituency of Somerton and Frome is due to take place on the 20th of July following the resignation of its MP David Warburton last Month.

It's one of three by-elections taking place on the same day.

The panel all believe their party has a strong chance at the polls.

If you missed June's edition of the West Country Debate you can catch up here.