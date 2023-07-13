Police have arrested two men on suspicion of rape following a serious sexual assault on a teenager in a Cornish town church yard over the weekend.

A police probe was launched after two men sexually assaulted a 19-year-old in St Michaels Church yard, Helston, between 2am and 3am on Sunday 9 July.

Devon and Cornwall Police issued an appeal looking for a man and a woman who helped the teenager. They have now come forward.

The two men arrested, both in their 30’s from Mullion and Helston areas of Cornwall, remain in police custody.

Inspector Christopher Donald said: “We continue to investigate the serious sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman that is reported to have taken place in St Michaels Church yard, Helston between 2-3am on Sunday 9 July.

“We issued an appeal seeking witnesses and specifically a couple who came to the aid of the victim during the attack; this couple have made themselves known to police and we thank them for their help in this matter.

“In the early hours of this morning we arrested two men, both in their 30’s from Mullion and Helston areas of Cornwall, on suspicion of rape. They both remain in police custody.

“We continue to appeal for CCTV, doorbell, dash or helmet cam footage that could assist us with our enquiries. If you have yet to have spoken with an officer and have any information that could assist, please contact us immediately on 101 quoting case reference number 50230190710.”