Views sought on the future of Bristol’s Albion Dockyard

The future of Bristol's Albion Dockyard is now in your hands with a public consultation running until the end of the month.

The Albion Dockyard is located on Bristol’s Floating Harbour beside Brunel’s SS Great Britain.

The dry dock dates back to 1820 and was saved by the SS Great Britain Trust in 2018 when the dockyard laid derelict.

The trust’s plans are for a conservation, maritime education and heritage tourism project that also maintains the thriving working shipyard that the charity has been instrumental in restarting.

Now the trust is consulting on plans for the future of the dockyard before the proposals go before Bristol City Council.

Credit: SS Great Britain Trust

The trust has spoken to harbour users, organisations and communities, as well as local residents and experts to help put together the plans.

Overall, the Albion Dockyard Project will:

Save a Grade II listed dock

Create a world-class maritime heritage attraction

Maintain a working shipyard

Enhance the historic harbourside

Deliver STEM learning for future engineers

The consultation survey is running until the end of July.